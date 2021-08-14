$12.27 Billion in Sales Expected for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) will report sales of $12.27 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.20 billion and the highest is $12.33 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. reported sales of $12.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will report full-year sales of $47.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $46.90 billion to $47.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $49.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $48.17 billion to $52.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Merck & Co., Inc..

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.80% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share.

MRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.26.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.2% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 176,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,596,000 after buying an additional 8,757 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth $525,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 43,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at $425,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

MRK stock opened at $76.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.71 and a twelve month high of $87.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.77%.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

