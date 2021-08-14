$120.36 Million in Sales Expected for FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) to report sales of $120.36 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for FireEye’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $119.09 million and the highest is $122.00 million. FireEye posted sales of $238.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 49.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that FireEye will report full year sales of $694.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $470.88 million to $1.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $784.90 million, with estimates ranging from $559.77 million to $1.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover FireEye.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The information security company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.18. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 9.57% and a negative net margin of 22.83%.

FEYE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on FireEye from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded FireEye from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of FireEye in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded FireEye from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. FireEye has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.11.

FEYE traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,484,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,006,072. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.26. FireEye has a 1 year low of $12.26 and a 1 year high of $25.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -20.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 1.32.

In other news, EVP William T. Robbins bought 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.92 per share, for a total transaction of $439,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 482,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,167,554.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.18 per share, with a total value of $201,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,922 shares in the company, valued at $583,645.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 71,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,288,670. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in FireEye by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,209,233 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $24,451,000 after buying an additional 13,595 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in FireEye by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 167,689 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after buying an additional 5,676 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in FireEye by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 279,972 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $5,661,000 after buying an additional 47,625 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in FireEye by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 35,227 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 9,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in FireEye in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

