$13.21 Million in Sales Expected for Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) to announce sales of $13.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Horizon Technology Finance’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.24 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.19 million. Horizon Technology Finance reported sales of $12.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will report full-year sales of $53.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $53.55 million to $53.58 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $57.44 million, with estimates ranging from $57.00 million to $57.88 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Horizon Technology Finance.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 24.23%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Horizon Technology Finance from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Horizon Technology Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRZN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 12,379 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 9.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HRZN opened at $17.30 on Wednesday. Horizon Technology Finance has a 52-week low of $11.03 and a 52-week high of $17.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.69%.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

