13,698 Shares in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Purchased by Tuttle Tactical Management

Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 13,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 71.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 100.0% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Exelon by 1,153.8% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho raised Exelon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $47.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Exelon from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $48.35 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $33.97 and a 52 week high of $48.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $47.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.84, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.02.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.19. Exelon had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

In other Exelon news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $719,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,536,626.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

