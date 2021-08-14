$14.15 Million in Sales Expected for Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) will announce $14.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sonim Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.00 million. Sonim Technologies reported sales of $21.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Sonim Technologies will report full year sales of $65.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $64.00 million to $66.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $84.55 million, with estimates ranging from $74.10 million to $95.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sonim Technologies.

Get Sonim Technologies alerts:

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Sonim Technologies had a negative return on equity of 95.56% and a negative net margin of 46.04%. The business had revenue of $12.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on SONM. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sonim Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

SONM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.41. 3,090,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,367,980. Sonim Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $27.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.82.

In other Sonim Technologies news, CFO Robert L. Tirva sold 42,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total value of $27,450.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 18.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Sonim Technologies by 42.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 115,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 34,097 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sonim Technologies by 264.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 325,437 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Sonim Technologies by 80.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,299,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,890 shares during the period. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of mission-critical smart phone-based solutions for workers in extreme, hazardous, and isolated environments. Its products include ultra-rugged mobile phones, business process applications, and a suite of industrial-grade accessories. The company was founded by Ram Chandran, Isaac Eteminan, Anush Gopalan, Jai Kumar, Sudu Srinivasan, and Joakim Wiklund on August 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sonim Technologies (SONM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sonim Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonim Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.