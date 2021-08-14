$152.15 Million in Sales Expected for Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) to post sales of $152.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Renasant’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $161.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $146.40 million. Renasant reported sales of $177.21 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renasant will report full year sales of $642.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $622.70 million to $668.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $602.63 million, with estimates ranging from $579.50 million to $624.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Renasant.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). Renasant had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $109.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Renasant’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Renasant in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.17.

NASDAQ:RNST traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.75. The company had a trading volume of 395,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,364. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.67. Renasant has a twelve month low of $20.89 and a twelve month high of $46.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Renasant’s payout ratio is 45.60%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Renasant by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Renasant by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 20,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Renasant by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 988,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,544,000 after buying an additional 51,147 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Renasant by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,001,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,062,000 after acquiring an additional 157,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Renasant by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

