$152.15 Million in Sales Expected for Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) will report sales of $152.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Renasant’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $161.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $146.40 million. Renasant reported sales of $177.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Renasant will report full year sales of $642.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $622.70 million to $668.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $602.63 million, with estimates ranging from $579.50 million to $624.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Renasant.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $109.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.85 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 21.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share.

RNST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Renasant in a report on Friday, June 4th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNST. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Renasant during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Renasant by 1,074.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Renasant during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Renasant during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

RNST stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.75. The company had a trading volume of 395,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,364. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Renasant has a 1 year low of $20.89 and a 1 year high of $46.97. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.60%.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

