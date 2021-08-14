1,717 Shares in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Purchased by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 223.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,885,000 after acquiring an additional 34,773 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $989,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Eminence Capital LP increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 37.3% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 345,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,986,000 after buying an additional 93,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $195.11 on Friday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.74 and a twelve month high of $216.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $183.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.70.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $2.69. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 42.22% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 23.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ABG shares. Truist boosted their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.00.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

