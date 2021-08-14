$20.08 Million in Sales Expected for Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) will announce sales of $20.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vapotherm’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.10 million and the lowest is $20.06 million. Vapotherm reported sales of $30.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Vapotherm will report full-year sales of $89.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $89.05 million to $89.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $91.32 million, with estimates ranging from $88.63 million to $94.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vapotherm.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $20.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.98 million. Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 35.95% and a negative net margin of 34.60%. The business’s revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vapotherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

In other news, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 8,000 shares of Vapotherm stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Landry sold 8,801 shares of Vapotherm stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $242,203.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VAPO. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vapotherm in the third quarter valued at $357,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Vapotherm by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vapotherm during the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vapotherm by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,690,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Vapotherm during the fourth quarter worth about $457,000. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Vapotherm stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.19. 149,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,194. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.57. The company has a market capitalization of $681.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.71 and a beta of -1.60. Vapotherm has a one year low of $16.64 and a one year high of $38.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 4.07.

About Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

