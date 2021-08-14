2,100 Shares in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Purchased by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Citi Trends by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in Citi Trends by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Citi Trends by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Citi Trends during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRN opened at $71.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.10. The stock has a market cap of $668.14 million, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.77. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.90 and a 52-week high of $111.44.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $285.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.40 million. Citi Trends had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 47.65%. Analysts forecast that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CTRN. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Citi Trends from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citi Trends from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

In related news, insider Lisa A. Powell sold 4,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $382,585.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,632,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ivy D. Council sold 1,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $150,210.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,084,207.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

