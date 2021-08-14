$220.10 Million in Sales Expected for Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) to announce $220.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Albany International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $222.65 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $217.55 million. Albany International posted sales of $212.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albany International will report full year sales of $894.67 million for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $985.72 million, with estimates ranging from $983.28 million to $988.15 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Albany International.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.28. Albany International had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 14.80%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AIN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Albany International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.50 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist started coverage on shares of Albany International in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Albany International in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $418,582.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,381,594.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total transaction of $271,095.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,140,729.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,586,644 shares of company stock valued at $120,788,774 over the last quarter. 5.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 354,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,046,000 after acquiring an additional 55,554 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,093 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,055,000 after acquiring an additional 15,615 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albany International during the 4th quarter worth $297,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,266 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 264.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,807 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,741,000 after acquiring an additional 66,642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIN stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.16. 76,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,019. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.40. Albany International has a 52-week low of $48.57 and a 52-week high of $93.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.45.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

