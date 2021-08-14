23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported -0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.57 by 0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. 23andMe updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of ME stock traded down 0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting 7.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,815,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,731,568. The business’s fifty day moving average is 9.97. 23andMe has a fifty-two week low of 7.32 and a fifty-two week high of 18.16.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ME shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of 23andMe in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. initiated coverage on shares of 23andMe in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics and research company. The company provides a crowdsourced platform for genetic research. Its platform has generated various publications on the genetic underpinnings of a range of diseases, conditions, and traits, as well as enables it in pursuing drug discovery programs rooted in human genetics across various disease areas, including oncology, respiratory, and cardiovascular diseases, as well as other therapeutic areas.

