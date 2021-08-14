2,473 Shares in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Purchased by Mattern Wealth Management LLC

Mattern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 1,808.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 2,000.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GBIL traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $100.10. 108,095 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,553. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 12 month low of $100.09 and a 12 month high of $100.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.11.

