$250.04 Million in Sales Expected for Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) will post sales of $250.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mission Produce’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $248.88 million and the highest estimate coming in at $251.20 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mission Produce will report full year sales of $909.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $905.90 million to $913.87 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mission Produce.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $234.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.70 million.

In other Mission Produce news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $4,950,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 377,390 shares of company stock worth $7,554,448. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVO. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Mission Produce by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 134,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 37,792 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Mission Produce in the second quarter worth approximately $265,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Mission Produce by 21.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 74,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mission Produce by 175.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 422,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,754,000 after purchasing an additional 269,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mission Produce by 173.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,284,000 after purchasing an additional 804,673 shares in the last quarter. 10.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVO stock opened at $19.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Mission Produce has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $22.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.45.

About Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

