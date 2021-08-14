28,896 Shares in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Bought by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,896 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMB. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the first quarter worth $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in The Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Security National Trust Co. grew its holdings in The Williams Companies by 136.8% during the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in The Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 82.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

Shares of The Williams Companies stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,475,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,834,866. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.47. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $28.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.11.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 12.94%. The Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.09%.

Several research firms have issued reports on WMB. Mizuho boosted their price target on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. TD Securities boosted their price target on The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.45.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Article: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.