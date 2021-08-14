$3.09 Million in Sales Expected for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) will announce sales of $3.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Adamis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.29 million and the highest is $4.90 million. Adamis Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $3.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $13.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.35 million to $22.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $10.28 million, with estimates ranging from $9.80 million to $10.77 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Adamis Pharmaceuticals.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

ADMP opened at $0.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADMP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,888,314 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 554,762 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,076,975 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 518,528 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 258,851 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 86,863 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $773,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's product candidates comprise Symjepi Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis; dry powder inhaler products consisting of fluticasone for the treatment of asthma; beclomethasone, a metered dose inhaler product for the asthma; and naloxone injection product candidates for the treatment of opioid overdose.

