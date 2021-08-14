$320.64 Million in Sales Expected for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) will report $320.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Genmab A/S’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $301.39 million to $333.41 million. Genmab A/S posted sales of $273.43 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genmab A/S will report full year sales of $1.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Genmab A/S.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Genmab A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMAB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.57. 355,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,855. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.68. The stock has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.89. Genmab A/S has a 52 week low of $30.10 and a 52 week high of $47.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 3.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 136,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 7.2% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 226,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,240,000 after purchasing an additional 15,161 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 29.8% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 14,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank acquired a new position in Genmab A/S during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Genmab A/S during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

