$370.30 Million in Sales Expected for Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) to post sales of $370.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Materion’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $372.50 million and the lowest is $368.10 million. Materion posted sales of $287.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Materion will report full year sales of $1.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Materion.

Get Materion alerts:

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.65 million. Materion had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Materion from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Sidoti assumed coverage on Materion in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Materion by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,533,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $234,074,000 after buying an additional 124,434 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Materion by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,211,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $166,640,000 after purchasing an additional 49,470 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its position in Materion by 74.7% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 551,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,518,000 after purchasing an additional 235,764 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Materion by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,314,000 after purchasing an additional 10,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Materion by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 445,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,552,000 after purchasing an additional 7,455 shares in the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Materion stock traded up $1.36 on Monday, hitting $74.64. The company had a trading volume of 100,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,650. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 1.43. Materion has a 1 year low of $49.51 and a 1 year high of $80.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.65%.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

Recommended Story: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Materion (MTRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.