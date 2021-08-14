$373.78 Million in Sales Expected for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) This Quarter

Analysts expect Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) to report sales of $373.78 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $400.28 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $349.60 million. Medical Properties Trust posted sales of $329.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will report full-year sales of $1.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Medical Properties Trust.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 36.89% and a return on equity of 6.63%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Medical Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.23.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $20.13 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $22.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.61. The company has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.34%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPW. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 284,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after acquiring an additional 51,100 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 120,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 20,700 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,264,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,872,000 after buying an additional 1,103,257 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 924,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,669,000 after buying an additional 212,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazelview Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1,506.0% during the 1st quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. now owns 1,271,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,791,000 after buying an additional 1,192,700 shares during the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

