$373.78 Million in Sales Expected for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 14th, 2021

Analysts expect Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) to report sales of $373.78 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $400.28 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $349.60 million. Medical Properties Trust posted sales of $329.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will report full-year sales of $1.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Medical Properties Trust.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 36.89% and a return on equity of 6.63%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Medical Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.23.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $20.13 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $22.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.61. The company has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.34%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPW. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 284,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after acquiring an additional 51,100 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 120,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 20,700 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,264,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,872,000 after buying an additional 1,103,257 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 924,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,669,000 after buying an additional 212,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazelview Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1,506.0% during the 1st quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. now owns 1,271,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,791,000 after buying an additional 1,192,700 shares during the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medical Properties Trust (MPW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW)

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.