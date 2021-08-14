3,999 Shares in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Bought by Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter worth $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 57.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter worth $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 4,617.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 292.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

DT traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $63.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,178,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,478. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.20. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.83 and a 12-month high of $66.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 244.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.51.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 10.05%. On average, research analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 69,896 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $3,213,119.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 756,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,770,604.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 7,074 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $317,410.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 877,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,390,655.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 350,903 shares of company stock valued at $19,561,020. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DT shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Dynatrace from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist raised their price target on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dynatrace presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.57.

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

