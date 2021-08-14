3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank reduced its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monument Capital Management lifted its position in shares of 3M by 11.6% during the second quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 13,715 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of 3M by 1.0% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 155,674 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 72.9% during the second quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 10,106 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its stake in shares of 3M by 19.6% in the second quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 2,592 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 4.6% in the second quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 64.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.92.

In related news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.93, for a total value of $640,501.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total transaction of $1,280,574.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,286,675.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 3M stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $200.58. 1,908,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,989,224. The company has a fifty day moving average of $199.01. The stock has a market cap of $116.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. 3M has a 12 month low of $156.13 and a 12 month high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

