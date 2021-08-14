3M to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.48 (NYSE:MMM)

3M (NYSE:MMM) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 1.48 per share by the conglomerate on Sunday, September 12th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%.

3M has increased its dividend payment by 25.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 59 years.

Get 3M alerts:

Shares of MMM stock opened at $200.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a one year low of $156.13 and a one year high of $208.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $199.01.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus raised their price target on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.92.

In other 3M news, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total transaction of $356,229.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,756 shares in the company, valued at $1,363,563.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total value of $621,262.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Recommended Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.