4,256 Shares in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Purchased by Aegon Asset Management UK PLC

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,409,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $541,071,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,802,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 895.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 284,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $144,460,000 after purchasing an additional 256,170 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 375.0% in the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 137,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,747,000 after purchasing an additional 187,500 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 945,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $479,553,000 after purchasing an additional 122,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded down $2.90 on Friday, reaching $594.03. 259,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,623. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $424.03 and a one year high of $621.73. The firm has a market cap of $40.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $578.47.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 757.31% and a net margin of 15.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 19,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.72, for a total value of $12,102,268.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.46, for a total value of $3,002,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,626,177.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,196 shares of company stock worth $47,061,049. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ORLY. Raymond James lowered O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $578.17.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

