4,309 Shares in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Bought by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QSR. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,709 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 44,501 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on QSR. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Sunday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.17.

In other news, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 25,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $1,808,168.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,723 shares in the company, valued at $9,812,614.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.64, for a total transaction of $666,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,586.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 117,853 shares of company stock worth $8,050,446 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $65.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.12 and a 1-year high of $71.12. The stock has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.35.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.43%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

