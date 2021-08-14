$5.23 Billion in Sales Expected for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) will post sales of $5.23 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avnet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.19 billion and the highest is $5.30 billion. Avnet posted sales of $4.72 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Avnet will report full year sales of $20.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.43 billion to $21.39 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $21.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.62 billion to $21.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Avnet.

Get Avnet alerts:

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.27. Avnet had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 0.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Avnet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

In other Avnet news, SVP Ken E. Arnold sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $156,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kenneth A. Jacobson sold 5,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $239,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avnet by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 52,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 16,843 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Avnet by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after buying an additional 42,165 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avnet in the 1st quarter valued at $778,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Avnet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 425,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,368,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Avnet in the 4th quarter valued at $43,151,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVT traded down $0.93 on Monday, hitting $40.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 722,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,216. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Avnet has a fifty-two week low of $24.30 and a fifty-two week high of $45.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.47%.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avnet (AVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.