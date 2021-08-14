$5.63 Billion in Sales Expected for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) to post sales of $5.63 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nutrien’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.17 billion to $6.22 billion. Nutrien posted sales of $4.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nutrien will report full year sales of $24.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.00 billion to $26.21 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $25.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.73 billion to $28.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Nutrien.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS.

NTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. HSBC raised shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.83.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTR. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 650.0% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTR stock opened at $63.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Nutrien has a 52 week low of $36.56 and a 52 week high of $65.93. The firm has a market cap of $36.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

