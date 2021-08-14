5:01 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FVAM) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in 5:01 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FVAM) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 241,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,388 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 2.80% of 5:01 Acquisition worth $2,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FVAM. Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its position in shares of 5:01 Acquisition by 0.5% in the first quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 219,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 5:01 Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,862,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 5:01 Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,980,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 5:01 Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 5:01 Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FVAM opened at $9.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.87. 5:01 Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.28 and a 1 year high of $13.00.

5:01 Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

