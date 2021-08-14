5,883 Shares in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Acquired by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,883 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 12.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,889,711 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $709,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,163 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 3.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,021,985 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $607,515,000 after purchasing an additional 495,391 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 16.5% during the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,668,499 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,438 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 5.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,988,121 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,335,000 after purchasing an additional 193,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 24.6% during the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,891,292 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,190,000 after purchasing an additional 570,128 shares in the last quarter. 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GSK traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,131,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,228,833. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.05. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of $33.26 and a 12 month high of $41.98. The firm has a market cap of $113.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.523 dividend. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.46%.

In related news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $392,064,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

GSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

