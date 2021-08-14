62,253 Shares in Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:ECOW) Acquired by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:ECOW) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 62,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.18% of Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

ECOW opened at $26.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.34. Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $19.58 and a 12-month high of $27.46.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:ECOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.