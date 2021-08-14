6,702 Shares in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Acquired by Tuttle Tactical Management

Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,702 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $906,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 620,870 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $80,161,000 after purchasing an additional 256,706 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,879 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,776,000 after buying an additional 35,430 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,579,399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $589,336,000 after buying an additional 147,196 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 459.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 226,683 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,267,000 after buying an additional 186,144 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 946.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 671,648 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $86,716,000 after buying an additional 607,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity stock opened at $152.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $90.88 and a fifty-two week high of $153.14. The company has a market capitalization of $50.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.35.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.47%. As a group, research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total value of $14,831,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Phelan acquired 231 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $150.25 per share, with a total value of $34,707.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,187.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 133,040 shares of company stock valued at $19,321,241 in the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.46.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

