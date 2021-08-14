703,722 Shares in Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMIU) Acquired by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMIU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 703,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,002,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLMIU. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,900,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,741,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,950,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,955,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,463,000.

PLMIU stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. Plum Acquisition Corp. I has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $10.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.97.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

