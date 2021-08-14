$72.60 Million in Sales Expected for Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) will post sales of $72.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Banc of California’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $73.40 million and the lowest is $71.80 million. Banc of California posted sales of $59.81 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Banc of California will report full-year sales of $281.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $278.20 million to $283.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $343.20 million, with estimates ranging from $339.70 million to $346.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Banc of California.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Banc of California had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 10.55%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BANC shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Stephens began coverage on shares of Banc of California in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banc of California during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,280,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Banc of California by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 530,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Banc of California during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $337,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Banc of California by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 764,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,405,000 after purchasing an additional 13,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Banc of California by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,061,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,695,000 after purchasing an additional 84,103 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Banc of California stock traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $18.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,297. Banc of California has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $21.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.35. The stock has a market cap of $916.76 million, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banc of California (BANC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.