$79.41 Million in Sales Expected for The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 14th, 2021

Equities research analysts forecast that The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) will announce $79.41 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $79.01 million and the highest is $79.80 million. The Bancorp reported sales of $74.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Bancorp will report full-year sales of $317.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $315.72 million to $318.28 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $356.61 million, with estimates ranging from $354.07 million to $359.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Bancorp.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 39.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

The Bancorp stock opened at $25.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.45. The Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $26.70.

In other The Bancorp news, Director Walter T. Beach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $241,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,225.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walter T. Beach sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total value of $516,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,878.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBBK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Bancorp by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 340,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $320,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of The Bancorp by 145.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 98,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 58,605 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of The Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $35,224,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

The Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

