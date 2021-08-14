853 Shares in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Bought by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 853 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 7.5% during the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the second quarter worth $226,000. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 7.2% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,634 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 3.6% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,547 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAYC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $420.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $417.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paycom Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $438.06.

In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.26, for a total value of $7,745,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Jon Evans sold 300 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total transaction of $142,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,800 shares of company stock worth $10,149,531 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $463.73 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $257.87 and a 1 year high of $475.20. The company has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.24, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $384.24.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $242.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.23 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 20.54%. Analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to buy up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

