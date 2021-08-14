8X8 Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:EGHT)

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 19,032 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,782% compared to the average volume of 1,011 put options.

EGHT opened at $24.46 on Friday. 8X8 has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 1.15.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 80.05%. The company had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. 8X8’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 8X8 will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 5,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $143,098.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO David Sipes acquired 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.47 per share, with a total value of $1,009,210.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 518,728 shares in the company, valued at $12,174,546.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,093 shares of company stock worth $1,837,931. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in 8X8 by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,417,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,938,000 after purchasing an additional 303,279 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in 8X8 by 1,086.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,169,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902,703 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in 8X8 by 9.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,314,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,251,000 after purchasing an additional 202,090 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in 8X8 by 24.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,166,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,145,000 after purchasing an additional 432,622 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in 8X8 by 4.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,758,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,815,000 after purchasing an additional 67,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on EGHT. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $32.50) on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.57.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

