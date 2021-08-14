$999.56 Million in Sales Expected for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) to post sales of $999.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Flowers Foods’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.01 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $993.37 million. Flowers Foods posted sales of $989.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flowers Foods will report full-year sales of $4.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.26 billion to $4.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.33 billion to $4.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Flowers Foods.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 5.27%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of FLO stock traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,700,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,521. Flowers Foods has a one year low of $21.66 and a one year high of $25.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 0.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is presently 64.12%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,260,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 9.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,823,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,782 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 49.1% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,831,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,379,000 after buying an additional 931,802 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 25.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,157,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,961,000 after buying an additional 840,649 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 51.7% during the second quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 1,879,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,472,000 after buying an additional 640,000 shares during the period. 63.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

