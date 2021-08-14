AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $79.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Aaon Inc. is a manufacturer of air-conditioning and heating equipment consisting of rooftop units, chillers, air-handling units, condensing units and coils. Its products serve the new construction and replacement markets. The Company has successfully gained market share through its semi-custom product lines, which offer the customer value, quality, function, serviceability and efficiency. “

Separately, DA Davidson upgraded shares of AAON from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

AAON stock opened at $68.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.07. AAON has a 12 month low of $54.85 and a 12 month high of $81.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.13 and a beta of 0.53.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. AAON had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 21.02%. Analysts anticipate that AAON will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.6%. AAON’s payout ratio is presently 25.50%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in AAON during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in AAON during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in AAON by 2,441.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AAON during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AAON during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

