Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lowered its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,243 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.82.

In other news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABT traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $123.06. 3,398,727 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,368,587. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $218.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.66. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $99.57 and a 12 month high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

