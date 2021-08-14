Actinium Price Tops $0.0318 (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Actinium has a total market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $40,186.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Actinium has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. One Actinium coin can currently be bought for $0.0318 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000344 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Actinium Coin Profile

ACM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 33,685,650 coins. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Actinium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

