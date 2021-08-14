Adaptimmune Therapeutics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 3,441 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 972% compared to the typical daily volume of 321 call options.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADAP. Barclays began coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADAP. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 9.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 76.9% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 138.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 310.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 30.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 5,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock opened at $3.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $620.33 million, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.97. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.37 and a twelve month high of $10.93.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,847.09% and a negative return on equity of 38.96%. On average, analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

