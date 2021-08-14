AdEPT Technology Group (LON:ADT) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

AdEPT Technology Group plc (LON:ADT) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 244.95 ($3.20). AdEPT Technology Group shares last traded at GBX 242 ($3.16), with a volume of 19,618 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 255.46, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of £62.32 million and a P/E ratio of -177.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 270.19.

About AdEPT Technology Group (LON:ADT)

AdEPT Technology Group plc provides unified communication and IT services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fixed Line Services and Managed Services. The company offers call and line rental, data connectivity, IP telephony, support, and maintenance services, as well as voice and cloud services.

