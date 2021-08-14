Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports.

ADIL opened at $3.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.68. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $4.00.

Get Adial Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research began coverage on Adial Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the treatment of alcohol use disorder. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist. The company was founded by Bankole A. Johnson in November 2010 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Adial Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adial Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.