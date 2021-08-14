Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Shares Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) by 715.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,963 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Adicet Bio worth $2,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACET. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Adicet Bio by 928,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 9,288 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Adicet Bio in the first quarter valued at $238,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Adicet Bio in the first quarter valued at $263,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Adicet Bio in the first quarter valued at $340,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Adicet Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Adicet Bio alerts:

NASDAQ ACET opened at $7.73 on Friday. Adicet Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $21.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.02.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.18. On average, equities analysts expect that Adicet Bio, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Chen Schor sold 16,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total value of $173,386.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aya Jakobovits sold 1,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $25,500.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,245 shares of company stock valued at $749,090 over the last quarter. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Adicet Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

About Adicet Bio

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET).

Receive News & Ratings for Adicet Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adicet Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.