Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ ACET traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.73. 135,677 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,186. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.41. Adicet Bio has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $21.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.02.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ACET shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Adicet Bio in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Jonestrading started coverage on Adicet Bio in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on Adicet Bio in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adicet Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Adicet Bio in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adicet Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

In related news, CEO Chen Schor sold 16,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $173,386.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Aya Jakobovits sold 6,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $87,222.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,245 shares of company stock valued at $749,090. 33.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

