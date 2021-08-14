Admiral Group’s (AMIGY) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AMIGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.12 price target on Admiral Group and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.12.

AMIGY stock opened at $49.93 on Friday. Admiral Group has a 12-month low of $32.75 and a 12-month high of $49.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.60.

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

