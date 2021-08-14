ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $149.85 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) to post $149.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ADTRAN’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $150.00 million and the lowest is $149.70 million. ADTRAN posted sales of $133.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ADTRAN will report full-year sales of $564.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $559.20 million to $570.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $634.15 million, with estimates ranging from $618.30 million to $650.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ADTRAN.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. ADTRAN had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADTN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of ADTRAN from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen raised shares of ADTRAN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.17 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Argus raised shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.14.

NASDAQ ADTN traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $23.41. 221,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,218. ADTRAN has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $24.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.03 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 225.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADTRAN in the first quarter valued at $655,000. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 1.5% in the first quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 59,574 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in ADTRAN by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Harvey Partners LLC boosted its stake in ADTRAN by 5.6% during the first quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 169,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,819,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ADTRAN by 22.2% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 384,201 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,408,000 after buying an additional 69,804 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc engages in the provision of networking and communications platforms and services focused on the broadband access market. It operates through the Network Solutions and Services and Support business segment. The Network Solutions segment includes hardware products and next-generation virtualized solutions used in service provider or business networks, as well as prior-generation products.

