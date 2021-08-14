Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) Shares Sold by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) by 52.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 39,431 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.19% of Advanced Emissions Solutions worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,118 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 8,133 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

ADES stock opened at $6.70 on Friday. Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $8.41. The firm has a market cap of $126.32 million, a PE ratio of -23.93 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.20.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Company Profile

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides environmental technologies and specialty chemicals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The company offers CyClean technology, a pre-combustion coal treatment process to enhance combustion, as well as to reduce emissions of nitrogen oxide and mercury from coals burned in cyclone boilers; and M-45 and M-45-PC technologies, which are pre-combustion coal treatment technologies used to control emissions from circulating fluidized bed boilers and pulverized coal boilers.

