Advanced Share Registry Limited (ASW) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.03 on August 19th

Advanced Share Registry Limited (ASX:ASW) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Advanced Share Registry’s previous final dividend of $0.02.

About Advanced Share Registry

Advanced Share Registry Limited provides share registry and other corporate services in Australia. It operates through two segments, Share Registry Services and Property Investment. The company offers a suite of registry services, including registry maintenance, capital raisings, corporate actions, company meetings, employee share plans, shareholder communications, and in-house printing services.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Share Registry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Share Registry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.