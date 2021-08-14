Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) PT Lowered to $12.00

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Northland Securities began coverage on Advantage Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advantage Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Advantage Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.88.

Get Advantage Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ADV opened at $9.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Advantage Solutions has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $13.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.67.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $849.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.35 million. Advantage Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advantage Solutions will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Advantage Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $145,000.

Advantage Solutions Company Profile

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.