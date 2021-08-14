Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Has $20.85 Million Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 46.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 357,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,613 shares during the quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $20,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 57.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 4,617.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 292.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 7,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $317,410.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 877,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,390,655.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 4,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $219,006.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,229,913.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 350,903 shares of company stock valued at $19,561,020. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $63.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.20. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.83 and a 1-year high of $66.80. The firm has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 244.82, a P/E/G ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.51.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 10.05%. Analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. increased their price target on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist increased their price target on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Dynatrace from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Dynatrace currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.57.

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

